SPECHT - Shirley M.
(nee Thering)
Of Getzville, entered into rest on June 20, 2021 at age 86. Beloved wife of 65 years to Ronald Specht; devoted mother of Sue (Randy) Anders, Gregory (Kathie) Specht, George (Brenda) Specht, Rhonda (Frank) Carpenter, Robert Specht, Steven (Laurie) Specht and Jennifer (Michael) Meldrum; adored and cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Otto and Ethel Thering; dear sister of Elizabeth (late Peter) Specht, Kathryn (late Dominic) Castano and the late Otto (Gretchen) Thering; Services private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the Hospice Foundation of WNY or the SPCA Serving Erie County. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.