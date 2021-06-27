Menu
Shirley M. SPECHT
SPECHT - Shirley M.
(nee Thering)
Of Getzville, entered into rest on June 20, 2021 at age 86. Beloved wife of 65 years to Ronald Specht; devoted mother of Sue (Randy) Anders, Gregory (Kathie) Specht, George (Brenda) Specht, Rhonda (Frank) Carpenter, Robert Specht, Steven (Laurie) Specht and Jennifer (Michael) Meldrum; adored and cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Otto and Ethel Thering; dear sister of Elizabeth (late Peter) Specht, Kathryn (late Dominic) Castano and the late Otto (Gretchen) Thering; Services private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Hospice Foundation of WNY or the SPCA Serving Erie County. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
