Shirley B. SPRIEGEL
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
Celebration of Life
Jun, 17 2022
Kenmore United Methodist Church
SPRIEGEL - Shirley B.
(nee Bommer)
Of Tonawanda Township, December 21, 2021. Cherished wife of 62 years to the late Clyde L. Spriegel; loving mother of Jeffrey (Kim), Andrew (Beth), Charlotte (Jack) Huebschmann and Craig (Jane) Spriegel; survived by ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister of the late Bruce (Linda) Bommer and Late Raymond (Priscilla) Bommer; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private family service is planned now, with a family and friend Celebration of Life at Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Rd., Kenmore, Friday, June 17, 2022. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Kenmore United Methodist Church or James V. & Fay P. Ryan Paramedic Foundation, 169 Sheridan Parkside Dr. Tonawanda, 14150. Shirley felt her greatest achievement was her four wonderful children. Condolences may be made online at www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2021.
Jun
17
Celebration of Life
Kenmore United Methodist Church
32 Landers Rd, Kenmore, NY
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
So sorry for your loss. My Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. She was a great woman who touched a lot of lives. I know you´ll find comfort in your memories
Kathy (Weil) Crissy
December 29, 2021
She was my first grade teacher in 1987, one of my favorite teachers ever. I remember her well. Rest peacefully Mrs. Spreigel!
Jennifer Oliver
December 26, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Linda Fitzgerald
December 25, 2021
