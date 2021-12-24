SPRIEGEL - Shirley B.
(nee Bommer)
Of Tonawanda Township, December 21, 2021. Cherished wife of 62 years to the late Clyde L. Spriegel; loving mother of Jeffrey (Kim), Andrew (Beth), Charlotte (Jack) Huebschmann and Craig (Jane) Spriegel; survived by ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister of the late Bruce (Linda) Bommer and Late Raymond (Priscilla) Bommer; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private family service is planned now, with a family and friend Celebration of Life at Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Rd., Kenmore, Friday, June 17, 2022. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Kenmore United Methodist Church or James V. & Fay P. Ryan Paramedic Foundation, 169 Sheridan Parkside Dr. Tonawanda, 14150. Shirley felt her greatest achievement was her four wonderful children. Condolences may be made online at www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2021.