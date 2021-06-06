SMITH - Shuko (nee Ishimoto)
Age 93, of the Town of Pendleton, June 3, 2021, following a brief illness. Shuko had been a member of the Buffalo Choral Group and was a talented artist. She was born in Japan and was the daughter of the late Tosuke and Shizue (Nagao) Ishimoto. She was the wife of the late Frederick J. Smith; beloved mother of Andrew (Carman) Smith, Paul (Brenda) Smith and Benedict (Elizabeth) Smith; grandmother of Christina, Liam, Nicholas, and Quinn; sister of Toshiaki, Humiko, and the late Kenichi and Toshiko; aunt of many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation, funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in White Chapel Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.