SMITH - Shuko (nee Ishimoto)Age 93, of the Town of Pendleton, June 3, 2021, following a brief illness. Shuko had been a member of the Buffalo Choral Group and was a talented artist. She was born in Japan and was the daughter of the late Tosuke and Shizue (Nagao) Ishimoto. She was the wife of the late Frederick J. Smith; beloved mother of Andrew (Carman) Smith, Paul (Brenda) Smith and Benedict (Elizabeth) Smith; grandmother of Christina, Liam, Nicholas, and Quinn; sister of Toshiaki, Humiko, and the late Kenichi and Toshiko; aunt of many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation, funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in White Chapel Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com