Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sibyl P. BURKE
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
BURKE - Sibyl P.
(nee Hamilton)
December 23, 2021 of Sloan, NY. Predeceased by her husbands, Volney Cottle, John Lettieri and Patrick Burke; dearest mother of Cynthia (late Nick) Montanino, Gary (Barb) Streeter, Ann (Dean) Hess, Kathy (David) Kluss and late Christopher Cottle; survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; predeceased by her siblings, Ivan "Butch" Hamilton, Donald "Bucky" Hamilton, Ada Harvey and Wanda Hayes. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I was very saddened to see that Sibyl has passed. However we KNOW she´s in heaven Praising the Lord right beside my sister, Judie. Sibyl took care of us "Beach kids" for many years & she was definitely a mother figure in my life. We have many good memories infact I have a picture of her taken with the four of us kids at my 25th wedding anniversary party. She also came to our dads 80th birthday gathering & we shared many laughs & memories. I think of her often & I pray all her family have a peace knowing she´s in heaven. She will be missed by us all BUT we shall have a great reunion someday.... Hugs to y´all. Carole (Beach) McCarthy
Carolyn (Beach) McCarthy
Other
December 30, 2021
Mindy Jo Comangane
Family
December 28, 2021
Mindy Jo Comangane
Family
December 28, 2021
To my dearest grandmother you were there since the beginning. You were always there. Although I knew one day I would have to live without you, it was a reality I never wanted to endure. You were and always will be a queen to me. Your gentle way, your beautiful smile, your amazingly cute sense of humor will continue to inspire me on my journey home until I get to be with you again. I love you so much dear lady. I knew you as so many things. From the women who raised my mother to the lady that potty trained me to my very best friend. Oh how I wish we had so much more time together. Thank God for eternity. God be with you until we meet again. Please rest in peace and glory. You earned it and you deserve it. You gave me the world now you have heaven. Xoxo I won't forget you.
Mindy Jo Comangane
Family
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results