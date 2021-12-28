BURKE - Sibyl P.
(nee Hamilton)
December 23, 2021 of Sloan, NY. Predeceased by her husbands, Volney Cottle, John Lettieri and Patrick Burke; dearest mother of Cynthia (late Nick) Montanino, Gary (Barb) Streeter, Ann (Dean) Hess, Kathy (David) Kluss and late Christopher Cottle; survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; predeceased by her siblings, Ivan "Butch" Hamilton, Donald "Bucky" Hamilton, Ada Harvey and Wanda Hayes. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.