To my dearest grandmother you were there since the beginning. You were always there. Although I knew one day I would have to live without you, it was a reality I never wanted to endure. You were and always will be a queen to me. Your gentle way, your beautiful smile, your amazingly cute sense of humor will continue to inspire me on my journey home until I get to be with you again. I love you so much dear lady. I knew you as so many things. From the women who raised my mother to the lady that potty trained me to my very best friend. Oh how I wish we had so much more time together. Thank God for eternity. God be with you until we meet again. Please rest in peace and glory. You earned it and you deserve it. You gave me the world now you have heaven. Xoxo I won't forget you.

Mindy Jo Comangane Family December 28, 2021