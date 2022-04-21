FLEISCHMAN - Sigmund T.
"Zyggy"
April 17, 2022. Son of the late Sigmund A. and Sophie Fleischman; brother of the late Alfreda (Henry) Golemo; dearest friend of the late Robert F. Kohler. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217. A Tridentine Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 AM, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court Street, Buffalo, 14202. Please assemble at Church. Interment will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Sigmund was a Korean War Veteran and a member of the American Legion Adam Plewacki Post #799. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.