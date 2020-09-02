LEWINSKI - Sigmund J.
September 1, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Dearest father of Joseph (Karly Kucia) Lewinski, Julie (fiancé Steven Condon) Lewinski and Joseph Zito; brother of Sylvia (Mike) Silverstein, Thomas (Jerilyn) Lewinski, Justine (Phil) Archer and Denise (Pete Leal) Powell; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 12 Noon, at St. Phillip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd. (please assemble in church). Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.