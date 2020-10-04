Menu
Simeon W. CHILUNGU
Chilungu - Simeon W.
October, 1, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Shea); dearest Papa of Katherine Nelima, Dr. Michael (Emily Rivka), Elizabeth Namisi Ph.D., Edward, and Lutomia Chilungu; cherished Kuka of Raphael, Maya, Isaac, Gary and Ben; dear brother of Zipporah Nangenje (late Yona) Simiyu, Keziah (late Jotham) Nang'unda, Bilia Nato, Rispa Namisi, Erastus (Beata) Namulala and was predeceased by Joseck (Tamara) Kasembeli, Isaac (Mary) Masibo, and Aineah (late Margaret) Manyonge; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday, October 8th, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY, and from 9-11 AM Friday, October 9th, where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to The Kidney Foundation of WNY. Live service streaming. Condolences and donations at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
