PITOLAJ - Sofia (nee Gonshar)

October 1st, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dmytro Pitolaj; dearest mother of Stefan (Irena) Pitolaj of Macedon, NY; grandmother of Daniel, Julia and Andrew; daughter of the late Paul and Alexandra (nee Kurina) Gonshar; sister of the late Vera Kulaha and Frusia; also survived by nieces, nephews and family in Ukraine. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Friday, 6-8 PM, with Panahyda at 7:30 PM. Prayers Saturday, at 10:15 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass from St. Nicolas Ukrainian Church, at 11 AM.





