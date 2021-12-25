Menu
Sofiya G. AVERYANAVA
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
AVERYANAVA - Sofiya G.
December 21, 2021, age 92, of Buffalo, beloved wife of the late Evgenij V. Burlakov; mother of Olga Burlakova and Lyubov (Alexander Karatayev) Burlakova; grandmother of Dmitry (Gianna) and Vadim Karatayev; great-grandmother of Axel Karatayev. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 27th, from 3-5 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near West Ferry), where a Panachyda Service will follow at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.
