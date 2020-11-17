ZUREK - Sonja
November 15, 2020, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory at the age of 82. Loving wife of Dr. Andrzej Zurek; devoted mother of Jonathan (Lesley) Zurek; loving grandmother of Archer Zurek; cherished sister Elouise Kennedy, Caroline Ralston, Jean Loret, Judy Kennedy, David G. Kennedy and the late Pearl Cappasso, Henry Kennedy, Roxenia DePaul, Edward and Frederick Kennedy Sr. Private Family services will be held Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main Street (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY where funeral services will be held Friday at 10 AM. Sonja was a member of the Seneca Territory Beaver Clan. Social distancing and masks are required. www.wentlandfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.