CASTIMORE - Sophia R. (nee Cywinski)
Passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021, at her home in Cheektowaga, at age 100. She was born in Nanticoke, PA, to Roman and Margaret Cywinski. She was married in 1945 to Harry Castimore and with their two children they moved to Buffalo in 1955. Sophia was widowed in 1973 and worked at Trico for many years. She was very talented in the arts and was awarded many ribbons for her photography skills and excellent oil paintings, both in central NY when she resided in Ilion and in Vero Beach, FL, where she spent many winters. She leaves two children, Margaret Bonn and Harry (Rick) Castimore, two grandchildren Victoria Castimore and Bryan Bonn, her life partner Colonel Jacob Cooper, stepsons James and Scott (Maria) Cooper and three step-granddaughters Amy, Megan and Allison. Sophia was predeceased by her brother Edmund. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 11 AM-1 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 1 PM. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2021.