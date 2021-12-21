CRIMI - Sophia Maria
December 19, 2021. Loving daughter of Deanna (TJ Broad) Palmer and Fred (Susan Carney) Crimi; dearest sister of Annamarie Crimi, Allison King, Alyssa and Kayla Carney; devoted granddaughter of David (Robin) Palmer, Denise (James) Whitmarsh, David (Frances) Senker and Kathy Broad; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and friends. Family will be present Wednesday 2-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William and Peoria Ave.) Thursday at 10 AM. Share online condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 21, 2021.