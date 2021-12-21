Menu
Sophia Maria CRIMI
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
CRIMI - Sophia Maria
December 19, 2021. Loving daughter of Deanna (TJ Broad) Palmer and Fred (Susan Carney) Crimi; dearest sister of Annamarie Crimi, Allison King, Alyssa and Kayla Carney; devoted granddaughter of David (Robin) Palmer, Denise (James) Whitmarsh, David (Frances) Senker and Kathy Broad; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and friends. Family will be present Wednesday 2-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Parish (William and Peoria Ave.) Thursday at 10 AM. Share online condolences at www.Pietszak.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Josaphat Parish
William & Peoria Ave, NY
I never met Sophia, but knew so much about her from all the things that Allie shared. I know how much Allie and Sophia loved each other and how Sophia made Allie smile. I'm sorry for such a painful loss and wishing you calmness as you work through the worst of the pain.
J Hapeman
Acquaintance
December 25, 2021
Sophie was popular at school and involved in being a cheerleader. Beautiful Sophie passed away too young at 17. Our sincere sympathy to her parents, grandparents, family, and friends. Sophie will always be loved by the lives she touched and will be sadly missed.
Diane & Karl Hagler
Friend
December 23, 2021

I know that words are inadequate at a time like this, but I wanted you to know how very sorry my family is for your loss!Sophia was an amazing young lady and a dear friend to my sons Michael and Sam .Sophia was loved and will be cherished by so many .
Katie DeSilva
December 22, 2021
Your Arizona family, although we could not be there today, we are with you in spirit, we send our Love, thoughts and prayers.

The are no words. We just wish we could be there to wrap our arms around each of you, not only today but always.

Your, Our, Sweet, Beautiful, Sophia gained her wings, and we all have another Guardian Angel, may it bring us all comfort knowing she is in a better place.

Love from the Palmers in Arizona
Palmer
Family
December 22, 2021
Allie, I am so sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers to you and your family, may God bless you all.
Kim Knauber
December 22, 2021
You and your family are in our hearts, thoughts & prayers at this time. Sophia is an angel in heaven and earth! I know she is making everyone up there laugh & smile :) We hope that all of your precious memories will keep Sophia's spirit alive forever <3
Maria, John & Gina Sarama
December 22, 2021
Deqnna and family, My heart is just breaking for you. Sophia was such a bright light, full of love and joy. I am keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Giovanna Germain
December 22, 2021
Sue I am so sorry for your loss of your beautiful girl. From what I see Sophia was loved by everyone. You,Fred and your entire family are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. ♥♥
Tammy Galante
Friend
December 22, 2021
Sophia would always put a smile on my face. She was a nice and kind person. I’ll miss you❤
Melanie Vecere
Friend
December 22, 2021
Patricia Schmoll & Family
December 21, 2021
You probably don´t know who I am but I found your story online and wanted to say that I´m sorry for your loss your gonna get through this
Maytte
December 21, 2021
Deepest Sympathy. Thought and prayers to family and friends of Sophia.
Gina Lawrence
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sophia was a wonderful girl. I remember when she was at Theodore Roosevelt School as I am a monitor there and was when she attended. Her smile always brightened the cafeteria.She is truly one of God´s special angels.
Sharon Schuster
School
December 21, 2021
My baby I will forever miss you ❤ your smile was contiguous you have never changed since you were little !! You stayed sweet and sassy and beautiful we will never forget you
Rissa Jackson
Family
December 21, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
michael maggiore
Acquaintance
December 21, 2021
I have enjoyed watching you grow up to be such a beautiful young lady. Always smiling. Your inner light has always Shined bright. I know your auntie was there to welcome you, and I know Gods plan isn’t always our plan, but I also know he will hold you in his arms until your mom gets there to hold you in hers. My prayers are with the family. Rest easy sweet girl
Jennifer Tinsley
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sophia you never failed to put a smile on anyone's face and you always knew how to make a frown turn into a smile. Hanging out with Soph was always something to look forward to because you never know what new funny thing she was going to say or do. Not only was Sophia a great friend, but she was an even better teammate. Sophia, I'll miss you so much but I know you'll always be here with me. Rest in peace beautiful❤
Sara H
Friend
December 21, 2021
I miss you so much, Sophia always bought laughter and light to a room❤, you were always happy and laughing❤, Rest In Peace our beautiful angel we love you so much❤, we are all going to make you proud like you would want us to
Megan Schlager
Friend
December 20, 2021
Fifi girl. I’ll miss you so much. I’ve known you since pre-k, we grew up together. I’m so proud of everything that you have done. I’ll miss seeing your smiling face in the hallway. Love you girl. ❤
Melissa Lehsten
Classmate
December 20, 2021
Gone but never forgotten, such a sweet soul.
Alivia Torpey
Friend
December 20, 2021
Her amazing spirit will live on in all the wonderful memories. Rest in peace beautiful angel. Give your Aunt Tracy a big hug for us all.
Monica Drenner
Friend
December 20, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sophia is gone, but never forgotten.
Desjardins Family
Friend
December 20, 2021
Sophia was such a beautiful soul. We were friends all throughout elementary and middle school. I’m so glad I made memories with her that I’ll cherish forever. I’ll see you again.❤
Autumn Tatko
December 20, 2021
Sophia was the sweetest person I’ve met & was filled with so much love, I’m so happy I’ve met you until we meet again ♥
Christina Cruz
Friend
December 20, 2021
Love always your WILD family
December 20, 2021
Sophia was a very kind and loving person I’m so happy we were close friends. She made everyone’s day better.
Mike Zeltman
Friend
December 20, 2021
Although we didn't know you you looked like a bright shining light. Rest in peace Sophia Thinking of you and your entire family, so sorry ♥
Joseph/Tina Robertson
December 20, 2021
