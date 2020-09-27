Menu
Sophia PAIVANAS
PAIVANAS - Sophia
(nee Drapanas)
Of Williamsville, NY and Fort Myers, FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on September 18, 2020 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late John Paivanas, PhD and the late Richard Rausch; loving mother of Thomas (Susan), John, Evan and Gregory Paivanas; devoted grandmother of Nicholas and Tessa Paivanas; great-grandmother of Alexander and Samuel Paivanas; dear sister of Photine "Tulla" and the late Theodore, MD, Alexander and Jorja Drapanas; also survived by nieces and nephews. Sophia created and hosted "The Sophia Show" which was a multifaceted variety and talk show that was televised from 1968-1982. She also produced several radio shows including "The Hellenic Voice" with Rev. James Dukas and "From Greece With Love" with her husband Dr. John Paivanas from 1960-1975. Funeral services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please share your online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
