Sophie AQUINO
AQUINO - Sophie (nee Manzo)
September 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James J. Aquino; dear mother of Judith Butler of Liverpool. NY; grandmother of James (Terese) Butler and Jodi Lynn (John Merola) Butler; great-grandmother of Mason and Hayden Butler; sister of the late Louis Manzo, Joseph Manzo, Anna Hare, Yolanda Twentyfive, Mary Piacente and Assunta Ross. Friends received at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy St., Thursday morning from 11 AM-12 Noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katharine Drexel Parish at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home
1122 E, Buffalo, NY
Sep
9
Funeral Mass
12:30p.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Church
135 North Ogden St, Buffalo, NY
