KURZANSKI - Sophie V.
(nee Smietana)
March 11, 2021 at the age of 102; beloved wife of late Edward A.; devoted mother of Jacqueline (John) Lesniewski, Karen (Vincent) Haaland, Edward J. (Denise), Paul J. (Joanne) and Jan (Shannon) Kurzanski; loving grandmother of Celeste (John) Glace, Jennifer (Colin) Cohen, Christian (Amy) Sorochty, Kiersten (Michael) Shevchik, Nathan (Julie) Sorochty, Thomas (Annie) Kurzanski, Sara (Jason) Riner, Anna (Alex) Yu-Rank, Cathrine, Jay (Shasha) Kurzanski and Jenna (Jeffrey) Masten; fond great-grandmother of Bennett, Carter, Isabel Glace, Grace, Ella, Graham Cohen, Anastasia, Alexandra Shevchik, Reagan, Grant Riner and Eleanor Yu-Rank; dear sister of the late Theodore (late Angela), late Michael and the late Edward (late Angeline) Smietana. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 AM at St. Michael's Church, 651 Washington St. Please assemble at the Church. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Arrangements by the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.