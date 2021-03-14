Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sophie V. KURZANSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home (City) - Buffalo
806 Clinton Street
Buffalo, NY
KURZANSKI - Sophie V.
(nee Smietana)
March 11, 2021 at the age of 102; beloved wife of late Edward A.; devoted mother of Jacqueline (John) Lesniewski, Karen (Vincent) Haaland, Edward J. (Denise), Paul J. (Joanne) and Jan (Shannon) Kurzanski; loving grandmother of Celeste (John) Glace, Jennifer (Colin) Cohen, Christian (Amy) Sorochty, Kiersten (Michael) Shevchik, Nathan (Julie) Sorochty, Thomas (Annie) Kurzanski, Sara (Jason) Riner, Anna (Alex) Yu-Rank, Cathrine, Jay (Shasha) Kurzanski and Jenna (Jeffrey) Masten; fond great-grandmother of Bennett, Carter, Isabel Glace, Grace, Ella, Graham Cohen, Anastasia, Alexandra Shevchik, Reagan, Grant Riner and Eleanor Yu-Rank; dear sister of the late Theodore (late Angela), late Michael and the late Edward (late Angeline) Smietana. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 AM at St. Michael's Church, 651 Washington St. Please assemble at the Church. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Arrangements by the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Michael’s Church
651 Washington St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home (City) - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
27 Entries
Just heard about the passing of this beautiful lady. Sophie and Eddie, as owners of Kurzanski grocery store, were the heart of Fulton Street, and the neighboring streets. Cindy their guard boxer would let me pass when I sang Cindy, oh Cindy. Your parents sponsored mine for citizenship, and are featured in my latest book, my mothers memoirs. Their kindness positively impacted so many lives, as did their side kick, Millie. May they all rest in peace. God Bless - Everlasting memories.
Irene (Chutko) Colvin-Spencer
Neighbor
January 2, 2022
So truly sorry to hear of your Mom's, and grandmother's passing. The Kurzanski store was a necessary staple on Fulton Street. Just finished a book of my Mom's memoirs, and your parents are in it. They were my parents sponsors for citizenship. Love our memories of Fulton Street, and of them. They were the heart of Fulton Street. Everlasting Memories.
Irene (Chutko) Colvin Spencer
Friend
January 2, 2022
Edward , Karen, Jackie, Paul and Jan . I just became aware of your mother my aunts passing. My Love and Sympathy go out to you. May Jesus Christ take her home.
Michael Smietana Sr.
Family
July 16, 2021
My prayers to the family of sofie. She was one of the best customers at wegmans I have ever met. I enjoyed listening to her stories while helping her pick out flowers and her pasties for her weekly shopping. She was the best pretend gramma. She will be greatly missed...may the Angel's take of her now
Trisha Wagner
April 26, 2021
My deepest condolences to the entire Kurzanski family. Jackie & I were friends & classmates from the 1st grade at SS Peter& Paul, through high school at Villa Maria, & college at D’Youville. I’ll always remember Mrs. Kurzanski’s lovely & bright smile. She & my mother Jane Grabiec belonged to the Mothers Club at Villa & the Boethea (parents club) at D’Youville. The photos of her family expressed the love that surrounded her. May she Rest In Peace.
Joan Grabiec Jarnot
Friend
April 14, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
eli segarra
March 24, 2021
Paul & Joanne - I was saddened by the news of your mother's passing; sometimes 102 yrs doesn't seem long enough. I know she left you with great memories & that is the best gift to share.
Karen Adams
Coworker
March 22, 2021
Sophie was one grand lady. It was always a joy to run into her or when she came into my store to buy flowers.
Bob Petrik
Friend
March 20, 2021
Jackie,Karen,Ed,Paul and Jan and the Kurzanski family you have my deepest sympathy with the loss of your mother. Aunt Sophie as I knew her was remarkable women. She was like a second mother to me. She had a heart of gold something I will always remember.
Joe Dygulski
March 20, 2021

So sorry to hear about your loss. Will always have such fond memories of Aunt Sophie and the store. Condolences to all the family. Our deepest sympathy Love DeeDee & Dutch Maier
Dee Dee Maier
March 19, 2021
Fultz family
March 17, 2021
My condolences to the family. Reading all of the messages bring back fond memories of living on Fulton St. and next to the store. She will be missed.
Ron Fultz
March 17, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the family for the loss of your loved one!
Angela Cox
Friend
March 16, 2021
Everyone in the neighborhood, even further, knew her. Sophie had a commanding presence; a truly strong woman who never shied away from doing what needed to be done. When out in the world, she garnered a smile and wave from community leaders, of which she was one, and commanded respect from her peers, by just being herself. She was compassionate and powerful in one breath. She was remarkable. But for me, she will always be Grammy, with the Kluski Noodle soup in the back of the store, when I’m not feeling well, and a secret candy bar under the counter for when I am.
Tom Kurzanski
Grandchild
March 16, 2021
Sophie was such a wonderful person. She was always willing to help people and extend credit when times got hard. She always had a smile on her face when we came into her store, and treated everyone like family. She and her husband Eddie are greatly missed.
sue
Friend
March 16, 2021
God bless Mrs kurzanski she was always a joy her and the sister's there many moons ago some very fond memories of them as a kid going there for PENNY candy where she always thru some extras in just don't spoil your dinner ,always treated everyone like family GOD HOW I MISS THERE SAUSAGE IT WAS THE BEST IN BUFFALO HANDS DOWN WARDYNSKIS IS SECOND BEST THINGS WEREN'T THE SAME WHEN THEY CLOSED DEFINITELY SADDENED THE HOLIDAYS BUT STILL GOT TO SEE THE BROTHERS THRU A FRIEND OF MINE KEVIN HIGGINS WHO WOULD STILL BE ABLE TO GET SOME OF THE SAUSAGE ON OCCASION SO SAD TO HEAR THIS SHE WAS AN ANGEL FOR SURE AND WILL BE MISSED GOD BLESS HER AND HER FAMILY FULTON STREET WAS NEVER THE SAME
Ed DuFrane
Acquaintance
March 15, 2021
My aunt Jenny lived on Fulton street. Our family would always go to their store. I remember Mr. and Mrs Kurzanski as warm wonderful people. They called my aunt JB. God bless her soul. She lived a wonderful life
Mary Dickey (Bialy)
Friend
March 15, 2021
My condolences to her entire family they were my family aunt Sophie you were such an amazing person you were always so wonderful to me and my children always letting me charge groceries when I was down on my luck when I came to your apartment for dinner it was wonderful to just sit and talk to you you definitely will be missed
Christine Kubicki
Family
March 14, 2021
My Aunt Sophie was my Godmother, I have the fondest memories of her and her family. My heart goes out to all my cousins.
Cheryl Smietana Zeigler
March 14, 2021
It's been more than 50 years since Ed and I attended CHS together, but I still recall fondly my visits to the Kurzanski household down in "The Valley", and Sophie's warm, wonderful hospitality. In particular, I remember her friendship and kindness toward my mother, who was then recently widowed, as they attended Mother's Club functions at the school. My sincere condolences go out to Ed and Denise, and to the entire Kurzanski family on the loss of this truly amazing, remarkable woman!
Bill Kita
Friend
March 14, 2021
Sophie and Eddie and their store were such a large part of my life growing up on Perry Street. She never hesitated to extend "credit" to my parents, Margaret and Jim, when times were tough and I remember the many times I took an envelope with money over to the store to put on their tab. What an incredible lady and what an incredible family. My heart goes out to them all but a smile is on my face as I know that my mother is now welcoming her with open arms.
Jim McPhee
Friend
March 13, 2021
So many memories and so little time. Knowing Sophie ands her family for so many years, one begins to wonder where all the years have gone. But just remembering so many thoughts help us all to give praise to Sophie and her family as to what they brought to the old neighborhood. So RIP Sophie and say hello to all the people who have gone before us and hopefully we can all get together again on the front steps of "The Store".
allan .kasprzak
Friend
March 13, 2021
Sophie was an amazing woman, an inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to come into her and Ed’s sphere. We’ll always be grateful for the many kindnesses she bestowed upon us and others and the fun times we had together. She leaves a void that will never be filled. May she Rest In Peace.
Jim, Elsa and Maya Marren
Family
March 12, 2021
When I got the call that Aunt Sophie passed away, I felt a deep sadness in my heart. If you think of person that was kind, caring, giving, you thought of Aunt Sophie. As I was thinking over 60 years that had passed , she came in my life. Going to the store, sharing the news of the neighborhood and the nickel bag of candy she gave to my three kids. When she gets to heaven, there is going to be a big gold star on the back of her chair for you Aunt Sophie, and you deserve it. I will always keep you in my prayers and thought. I hope you see your nephew Fred,waiting for you at the gates of heaven. I loved you and going to miss you.
Pat Kurzanski
Family
March 12, 2021
The first time I met Mrs. Kurzanski was in 1980. I was in the Navy, auditing the Navy Recruiting District in Buffalo and I stopped at the family store to introduce myself to Ed's parents. As soon as I said I was a Navy friend of Ed's, in the blink of an eye, or even faster than that, I found myself upstairs in their kitchen with Mrs. Kurzanski cooking a meal for me. It was a most wonderful experience. Ed's Navy friends really rate! Mrs. Kurzanski was an amazing woman. May she rest in peace and may perpetual light shine upon her.
Shef & Nancy Fisco
Friend
March 12, 2021
Aunt Sophie a wonderful person with a heart of gold. Will always cherish the memories from the store.
Another Angel now in heaven.
Louann Fetes(Primiano)
Family
March 12, 2021
Fond memories of Mrs Kurzanski. What a beautiful long life. She and her husband made the very best Polish sausage! May she Rest In Peace. Condolences from the Kurek Family.
Liz and Bill Hayden
Friend
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 27 of 27 results