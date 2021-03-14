God bless Mrs kurzanski she was always a joy her and the sister's there many moons ago some very fond memories of them as a kid going there for PENNY candy where she always thru some extras in just don't spoil your dinner ,always treated everyone like family GOD HOW I MISS THERE SAUSAGE IT WAS THE BEST IN BUFFALO HANDS DOWN WARDYNSKIS IS SECOND BEST THINGS WEREN'T THE SAME WHEN THEY CLOSED DEFINITELY SADDENED THE HOLIDAYS BUT STILL GOT TO SEE THE BROTHERS THRU A FRIEND OF MINE KEVIN HIGGINS WHO WOULD STILL BE ABLE TO GET SOME OF THE SAUSAGE ON OCCASION SO SAD TO HEAR THIS SHE WAS AN ANGEL FOR SURE AND WILL BE MISSED GOD BLESS HER AND HER FAMILY FULTON STREET WAS NEVER THE SAME

