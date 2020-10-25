Menu
Sophie M. "Sally" DULINSKI
DULINSKI - Sophie M. "Sally" (nee Sikora)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 23, 2020. Wife of the late Casimer Dulinski; dearest mother of Beverly (James) Corey; grandmother of Nicole (Nicholas) deVries and Todd Corey; great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Visitation Wednesday 5-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., (Elma). Please assemble in church. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
