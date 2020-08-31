Sr. Ann Of The Trinity, O.C.D.

Stanton - Gertrude Loretta

August 29, 2020, age 96, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. Joseph and Mary Elizabeth (nee Sullivan) Stanton; dearest sister of Vincent Stanton of Watertown, MA; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, (August 31st) from 9 AM-9 PM, at the Monastery of the Little Flower of Jesus, 75 Carmel Rd., Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Monastery on Tuesday, September 1st, at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME







Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 31, 2020.