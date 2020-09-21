QUINN - Sr. Mary Caritas, RSM
(Formerly Margaret Mary Quinn)
September 18, 2020. Daughter of the late Arthur and Brigid Delia (nee Hunt) Quinn; sister of the late Eleanor (Kenneth) Buckley, James, John, Arthur (Dorothy) Quinn, Jr., Joseph (Norma) and Dorothy (Bartholomew) Stancampiano; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and devoted friends Anne and William Walz. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY, on Wednesday, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be made to the Sister's of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY, 14220 and will be sent to the Philippine Mercy Community in memory of Sr. Mary Caritas. The Mass will be live streamed at olshop.org
. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 716-822-1260.
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.