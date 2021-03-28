Menu
Stacia KOSNIK
March 27, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Anna (nee Gaf) and Nicholas Lucyszyn; beloved wife of the late Chester; devoted mother of Amy (Anthony) Ventura and Rebecca (Martin) Zaklikowski; loving grandmother of Todd (Erika Marabella) Lewandowski, Adam and Lauren Zaklikowski; fond great-grandmother of Jacob and Grace Lewandowski; dearest sister of the late Michael (late Mary), late John (late Genevieve) and late Stephen Lucyszyn. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
22
Memorial Mass
9:15a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dawn Springer
May 17, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. It is never easy to deal with the loss of a parent. May God help you through this difficult time in your lives.
Pat Ruda
May 17, 2021
Your Mom was a sweetheart. She always had that special smile that is captured in this photo. I remember the time in grammar school #40, when she lent my Mom a pilgrim outfit so I could wear it in a Thanksgiving play. I felt so special. I'm in my 60's now but I always appreciated her kindness.
Sheree Majewski (Sury)
Neighbor
May 16, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of your mom. Our sincere sympathy to you and your family at this difficult time. May she rest in peace.
Gail and Bob Zichittella
March 29, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. It's never easy to lose a Mom. May the many happy memories you shared with her help you through this sad time. Sending prayers & our deepest sympathy.
Len & Sherry DePrima
March 28, 2021
Amy,
Sorry to here about your mother. I always enjoyed talking to her at mass at St. Rita’s and sometimes at St Stevens. She will always be with you with all the happy memories
Cathy Brozyna
Friend
March 28, 2021
