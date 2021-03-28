KOSNIK - Stacia
(nee Lucyszyn)
March 27, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Anna (nee Gaf) and Nicholas Lucyszyn; beloved wife of the late Chester; devoted mother of Amy (Anthony) Ventura and Rebecca (Martin) Zaklikowski; loving grandmother of Todd (Erika Marabella) Lewandowski, Adam and Lauren Zaklikowski; fond great-grandmother of Jacob and Grace Lewandowski; dearest sister of the late Michael (late Mary), late John (late Genevieve) and late Stephen Lucyszyn. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.