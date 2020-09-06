Harrington - Stanford E.
September 3, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of Helen M. Harrington; father of Susan Heath, Judy Harrington, Douglas (Lauren) Harrington, Kathleen (George) Riddoch, Donald (Mary Louise) Kollmar, Richard Kollmar and Lynn (Gary) Nelson; grandfather of Brian (Courtney) Riddoch, Eric (Courtney) Heath, Lindsay Harrington, Devon (fiancée Lauren) Harrington, Chelsea Harrington, Kayli Nelson, Jacob Nelson, Alyssa Nelson and Arianna (Erik) Matysiak; also survived by five great-grandchildren; son of the late Mildred Flintham and Guy Harrington; brother of the late Guy (late Jerri) Harrington and Mildred (late Ken) Parker. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 12, at 10 AM, in St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.