Stanford E. HARRINGTON
September 3, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of Helen M. Harrington; father of Susan Heath, Judy Harrington, Douglas (Lauren) Harrington, Kathleen (George) Riddoch, Donald (Mary Louise) Kollmar, Richard Kollmar and Lynn (Gary) Nelson; grandfather of Brian (Courtney) Riddoch, Eric (Courtney) Heath, Lindsay Harrington, Devon (fiancée Lauren) Harrington, Chelsea Harrington, Kayli Nelson, Jacob Nelson, Alyssa Nelson and Arianna (Erik) Matysiak; also survived by five great-grandchildren; son of the late Mildred Flintham and Guy Harrington; brother of the late Guy (late Jerri) Harrington and Mildred (late Ken) Parker. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 12, at 10 AM, in St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
