MARKUT - Stanislaw "Stanley" On March 21, 2021, just shy of 101 years, he united with his devoted wife the late Antonina "Tola" (Klimaszewska) Markut; loving father of Eulala "Lala" Markut and Antoni "Tony" (late Catherine) Markut; cherished Dziadzia of Krystyna (Francesco) Greco, Aniela (Mathew) Cardinal, Melysa (Timothy) Markut-Boyle and great-Dziadzia of Athena, Peter, Aurora, Logan and Evelynn; predeceased by brother Jozef Szaja and sister Zofia Woszczak; survived by brother Janek Markut in Australia. Surrogate "tata" to Irena Woszczak; also survived by nieces and nephews in US, Canada, England and Australia. Stanley and family were forcibly exiled from Eastern Poland to the forests of Soviet Siberia in February, 1940, released and joined Polish Army in 1942. Trained in a tank unit stationed in Scotland with the 1st Regiment, 1st Division of the Polish Army. Together with Canadian forces, rolled onto Juno Beach in support of post D-Day Invasions of Normandy 1944; wounded in the following bigger Battle of Falaise Gap, France. Ranked as a Sergeant and specialized as the main gunner in the Sherman tank. Honors include, Polish Wounded Star (Purple Heart equivalent); Polish Army Medal, 1939/45 Star; France and Germany Star; British Defense and War Medal, War Medal 1939-45. Stanley, wise, generous, disciplined, was an avid gardener and a-man-of-all-work brightening the landscape of Buffalo's East Side and later Sloan. He retired as a machinist from Buffalo Forge. He was a proud member of various Polish and American civic clubs. He fought tenaciously for the legitimate rights of Polish WWII Veterans while belonging to the Polish Veteran groups of SPK Post#33 and SWAP Post#1. He was also a committed member of the ADHC family at the VA and the Polish American Congress of Western New York. Family Present Friday, 4-8 PM, at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block East of Union Road), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, at 10 AM, in St. Stanislaus RC Church (123 Townsend St). Kindly assemble at church. Flowers greatly declined. All protocols must be observed.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.
Lala, I am so sorry for your loss. I had the privilege of meeting your dad. The family bond you have always shared ran deep and true. From my family to yours, our deepest condolences. You are in our thoughts.
Roger Rappold
April 6, 2021
I have been blessed to have known your father and mother. Thank you Stanley and Tola for passing on so many polish customs. My prayers are for their family. Take care of each other as they taught you. God be with you always.
Millie Tompolski Heim
April 3, 2021
Lala so sorry for your loss. Your dad had an amazing long and wonderful life. May he rest in peace with your mom. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Michele Block
March 28, 2021
Deepest sympathy to all the family. Your Dad was well known, gentleman, hard worker and great Polish Veteran of WWII. A soldier in the Polish 1st Armor Div. like my husband Waldemar Czyz. May he rest in peace.
Danuta Czyz
March 26, 2021
Our hearts go out to Eulala and the entire Markut family and to all those who counted Stanislaw as a friend or loved one. His was a life well-lived, one of steadfast courage, humility, patriotism, hard work, faith and love. We met him but a few times, but one visit was enough to know that here was an exceptional man, whose formative years were spent courageously fighting for freedom against forces of evil and tyranny. His devotion to his family, his native Poland and the United States were unbound. No one who spent any time with him could not feel that he was, on one hand, a true representative of "the greatest generation" and on the other hand, unlike anyone you were ever likely to encounter. We remember Stanislaw and his wife Antonina, standing proudly at attention, in uniform and saluting as military units from the combined Allied forces of Poland, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States paraded by during a military review in Washington, DC in 1997. Our lives are richer for knowing him and we will never forget him. With deepest sympathy, Linda Corbelli and Wyatt and Scott Smith
Linda Corbelli & Scott Smith
March 26, 2021
My deepest condolences to Lala and Tony and all the surviving members of the family. Your father was a great man and a war hero who went through hell and came out cleansed and unscathed. Only he knew what that meant and he took his secrets with him. Great loss for all of us. Let him rest in peace.
Christopher A. Zajac
March 25, 2021
As a person of Polish descent, thank you for your service to our people and the great nation of Poland. You are truly a part of the Greatest Generation, one that fought tyranny and oppression and brought the world back from the brink of disaster. May your spirit live on in your descendants.
K.P. Tonawanda
March 24, 2021
Lala,so sorry!
Lucy Dominick
March 24, 2021
Lala and Tony : so very sorry for your loss.
Annette Chelminiak
March 24, 2021
My parents were close friends with the Markut family. To me, the parents were always Pan and Pani Markut out of respect. We were invited to vacation with the Markut family at a family cottage in Wasaga Beach, Ontario. To this day, those summer stays are among my favorite childhood memories. Lala was so beautiful, always tanned, with her long dancer legs, and Tony was always fun to be around. I remember our mothers preparing meals in the cramped kitchen area, cooking in cycles for so many people. We fell asleep in the attic listening to the sound of Lake Huron waves lapping the shoreline. Pan Markut was always joking around and just such a pleasure with his good nature. My sincere thanks to the Markut family for all the special memories over so many years: all the Polish organization picnics, performances, banquets, etc. As my generation lays our parents' generation to rest, the torch is being passed on--we have been blessed with remarkable role models and a lifetime of irreplaceable memories. May Pan rest in peace with his beloved wife after a rich life well-lived. My sympathies to Lala, Tony and the grandchildren.
Celestine Arena
March 24, 2021
Carol and I offer our heartfelt condolences to Mr Stanley's family. He was a man of integrity, good will, happiness, patriotism (for his beloved native Poland and his adopted USA).
When he spoke it was from the heart and when he listened he was truly listening.
His time on this physical earth was well spent and he leaves behind an exceptional family tree.
Carol and I are sorry not to attend his service. We shall light a candle to his memory here. God Bless You All.
Pete & Carol
Peter Cieslak
March 24, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy to all the Markut family. We have so enjoyed getting to know this family, and consider them to be our extended family as well. We especially enjoyed our visits with Mr. Markut, who regaled us with stories of his amazing history. Mr. Markut was an exceptional loving father and family man, and a dear friend. All that knew him admired and loved him. He will be fondly remembered, and sadly missed.
Jim and Ellen Boyle
March 24, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family of Mr. Markut. He was an amazing and kind hearted man. I Lived across the street from him for many years and he always Looked out for me. I will miss seeing him at all of our shows and hearing his comments. I loved him very much. May he rest in heavenly peace.
Barb Denny
March 24, 2021
I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to Mr. Markut's family and many friends. He was a dear friend of my dad...Gen. Cybulski. I will always remember him with the utmost respect for his loving and giving disposition. He trimmed moms grape vines 25 years ago and they have been prospering ever since. God bless you and may he Rest in Eternal peace.