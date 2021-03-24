MARKUT - Stanislaw "Stanley"

On March 21, 2021, just shy of 101 years, he united with his devoted wife the late Antonina "Tola" (Klimaszewska) Markut; loving father of Eulala "Lala" Markut and Antoni "Tony" (late Catherine) Markut; cherished Dziadzia of Krystyna (Francesco) Greco, Aniela (Mathew) Cardinal, Melysa (Timothy) Markut-Boyle and great-Dziadzia of Athena, Peter, Aurora, Logan and Evelynn; predeceased by brother Jozef Szaja and sister Zofia Woszczak; survived by brother Janek Markut in Australia. Surrogate "tata" to Irena Woszczak; also survived by nieces and nephews in US, Canada, England and Australia. Stanley and family were forcibly exiled from Eastern Poland to the forests of Soviet Siberia in February, 1940, released and joined Polish Army in 1942. Trained in a tank unit stationed in Scotland with the 1st Regiment, 1st Division of the Polish Army. Together with Canadian forces, rolled onto Juno Beach in support of post D-Day Invasions of Normandy 1944; wounded in the following bigger Battle of Falaise Gap, France. Ranked as a Sergeant and specialized as the main gunner in the Sherman tank. Honors include, Polish Wounded Star (Purple Heart equivalent); Polish Army Medal, 1939/45 Star; France and Germany Star; British Defense and War Medal, War Medal 1939-45. Stanley, wise, generous, disciplined, was an avid gardener and a-man-of-all-work brightening the landscape of Buffalo's East Side and later Sloan. He retired as a machinist from Buffalo Forge. He was a proud member of various Polish and American civic clubs. He fought tenaciously for the legitimate rights of Polish WWII Veterans while belonging to the Polish Veteran groups of SPK Post#33 and SWAP Post#1. He was also a committed member of the ADHC family at the VA and the Polish American Congress of Western New York. Family Present Friday, 4-8 PM, at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block East of Union Road), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, at 10 AM, in St. Stanislaus RC Church (123 Townsend St). Kindly assemble at church. Flowers greatly declined. All protocols must be observed.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.