SOKOLOWSKI - Stanislaw

Of Cheektowaga NY, passed away on October 3rd, 2021 at the age of 78. Son of the late Boleslaw and Genowefa; beloved husband of 57 years to Krystyna; devoted father of Krzysztof/Christopher (Teresa), Grzegorz (Edyta), and Piotr (Monika); cherished grandfather of Michal, Basia, Jonah, Paul, Joseph and the late Thomas and Mark; dear brother of Franciszek, Jozef and the late Jan and Antoni; brother-in-law of Irena, Anna, Irena and Zofia; also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 13th from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd., (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa (OLC), 23 Willowlawn Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14206 on Thursday morning at 10:00 AM (please assemble at church). Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery will follow. Flowers respectfully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Stanislaw's name to the OLC Parish in Cheektowaga (Masses for Stanley or flowers for the upcoming holidays).







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.