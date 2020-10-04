JANDA - Stanley A.
67, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away unexpectedly September 15, 2020. Born in North Tonawanda, NY, son of the late Stanley G. and Josephine S. (Rzepa) Janda and brother to the late John J. Janda. Survived by his beloved partner, Patti Combs, children, Joseph (Hilary Eckert) Janda, Laura (Robert Leigh) Janda, Rachael (Josh Smith) Janda and Aaron Combs. Sibling to Michael (Marleene) Janda, and Mary (Dan Yousett) Brochey. Also survived by his grandchildren, Alethea Dale, Sophia Smith, Selena Smith, Calvin Janda and Evan Combs, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Stan was a 1971 graduate of North Tonawanda High School and a ten year veteran of the US Marine Corps. He recently celebrated his 30 year anniversary as Senior Software Engineer of Wells Fargo in Charlotte, NC. Stan was a Boy Scout leader and belonged to several social groups including a Christian Men's Group. He loved his family and his garden and was a generous friend to those in need. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share memories and condolences at www.stanjandamemorial.net
. Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.secondharvestmetrolina.org/donation
