WITKOWSKI - Stanley A.

Of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of North Tonawanda, entered into rest October 18, 2020. Beloved husband to Janet (Ostwald); devoted father of Carrie (Dusty) DeWeese of CA; proud Papa of Chase, Annabelle and Coraline; dear brother of Arlene Rodgers; loving son of the late Stanley and Tessie Witkowski; a loving family member to extended families in CA, IL, NJ, NY, OH and TX. Funeral Services in Ohio with a family celebration next summer along the Niagara River. Memorial requests to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5849 Buckwheat Rd., Milford, Ohio 45150.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.