Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stanley A. WITKOWSKI
WITKOWSKI - Stanley A.
Of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of North Tonawanda, entered into rest October 18, 2020. Beloved husband to Janet (Ostwald); devoted father of Carrie (Dusty) DeWeese of CA; proud Papa of Chase, Annabelle and Coraline; dear brother of Arlene Rodgers; loving son of the late Stanley and Tessie Witkowski; a loving family member to extended families in CA, IL, NJ, NY, OH and TX. Funeral Services in Ohio with a family celebration next summer along the Niagara River. Memorial requests to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5849 Buckwheat Rd., Milford, Ohio 45150.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
5849 Buckwheat Rd, Milford, Ohio
Nov
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
5849 Buckwheat Rd., Milford, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
E C Nurre Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
So sad. So sorry for you and your family Jan. May God help lessen your pain as you grieve.
Renee Metzgar Lorenz
October 30, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Stan was an exceptional man, friend and colleague. May his memory be a blessing to Jan, Carrie and all his loved ones.
Steven Warshaw
Friend
October 27, 2020