CHAO - Stanley Charles

Age 88, passed away restfully Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022, in Williamsville. Born October 2, 1933, in Peking, China. Son of the late Huai Tung (née Chang) and Shih Hui Chao. Immigrated with his parents, brother, and sister to the United States at the age of four; raised in (among other places) North Carolina, Maryland, and New York. Joined the United States Army, 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Infantry Division, stationed in Fort Ord, California; Settled in Buffalo, New York, in 1962, and stayed for life. Married Sandra June Hinton July 6, 1968. They made their home on Moeller Street in Buffalo's Eastside neighborhood for over 50 years. Predeceased by parents, Huai Tung and Shih Hui Chao; a sister in childhood; and by brother, Dr. Solan Chao (d. 1996). Survived by wife, Sandra J, Chao; sister, Dr. Anna Chao Pai of Davidson, NC; sister-in-law, Jeannette Chao of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ; many nieces and nephews; and by their church family at Hedstrom Baptist Church. Pridefully cameoed in Natalie Wood and Tab Hunter's 1956 romance, "The Girl He Left Behind". Committed churchgoer and servant of Christ, steadfast New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan, lover of noodles and dumplings, commissioned lay minister and lifelong professor of God's word through speech and song, trustworthy friend and neighbor, overcomer of many obstacles, but mostly, a devoted and loving husband. To be sorely missed by many. Visitation to be held Friday, March 25th, 3-7 PM, at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., Cheektowaga, NY. Funeral, Saturday, March 26th, 10 AM, Hedstrom Memorial Baptist Church, 55 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY. (Please assemble at church.)







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.