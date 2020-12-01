KELLER - Stanley G.
November 29, 2020, of Alden, NY, and formerly of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee LaMarche) Keller; dearest father of Richard (Laurie) Keller, Lisa (Ross) Korhummel and Jeffrey (Lea) Keller; loving grandfather of Ryan, Hannah, Nathan, Kaden, Jack, Kyle and Abigail. Services were private. Stanley was a 35 year retired Cheektowaga Police Dept. patrolman and detective, working extensively with child victims of crimes and abuse. He was past president of both the Cheektowaga PBA and WARP. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREk FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.