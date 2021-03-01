Menu
Stanley E. GAJEWSKI
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
GAJEWSKI - Stanley E.
Of Depew, NY, February 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Spulecki); loving father of James Gajewski, Cheryl (John) Walczak, Geniene Salemi and Douglas (Darlene) Wackowski; dearest grandfather of Phillip, Raelyn, Lucas, Jacquelyn, Jason and Derek and a great-grandfather; brother of Edward Gajewski. Funeral services will be held privately with the family. Donations may be made in Stanley's name to the Ismailia Shriners, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14224. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
Alice, my sympathy to you and your family!
Irene Kmiotek
March 6, 2021
Stanley was a great musician who played a great set of drums, He will be missed, Our sympathy to his wife and family.
Marcia and Dick Szykowny
Friend
March 2, 2021
Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs.
Kim Barnas
March 2, 2021
My sincere condolences to you all
ALICE EMPRIC
March 2, 2021
Cheryl, So sorry for your loss. May the memories of your Dad live lovely in you heart forever!
Jim & Deb Faso
March 1, 2021
My sympathy to the Gajewski family /
Tolande Gratton
Friend
March 1, 2021
A true Gentleman, always a pleasure to be in his company.
John Winiewicz
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Your in our thoughts and prayer.
Donna & Mike Smolinski
March 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss during this difficult time ... God Bless your family .... Prayers
David Maguda
Friend
March 1, 2021
