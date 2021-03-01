GAJEWSKI - Stanley E.
Of Depew, NY, February 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Alice (nee Spulecki); loving father of James Gajewski, Cheryl (John) Walczak, Geniene Salemi and Douglas (Darlene) Wackowski; dearest grandfather of Phillip, Raelyn, Lucas, Jacquelyn, Jason and Derek and a great-grandfather; brother of Edward Gajewski. Funeral services will be held privately with the family. Donations may be made in Stanley's name to the Ismailia Shriners, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14224. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.