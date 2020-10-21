Menu
Stanley "Humphrey" GONSHOR
GONSHOR - Stanley "Humphrey"
Of Buffalo, NY, October 4, 2020 at age 87. Devoted son of the late Peter and Celia Gonshor; dear brother of the late Eleanor, Chester, Clem, Leonard and Peter; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St., (near Grant) Friday, 8:30 AM - 9 AM, where prayers will be held at 9AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 9:30 AM. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing are required. Stanley was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Interment in Family Plot in Nanticoke, PA. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.COM


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.
