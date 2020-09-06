Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stanley J. FRONCKOWIAK Jr.
FRONCKOWIAK - Stanley J. Jr.
Of East Amherst, NY September 4, 2020, age 73. Beloved husband of Diane Ruminski and the late Maryann (nee Padalino); dear father of Robert A. Fronckowiak, Christina (Marty) Nowak and Gino Marino; brother of Carol (Rob) Jordan and the late Francis Fronckowiak. Friends may call Monday 4-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 AM in St. Timothy's Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda. Entombment with military honors will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Mr. Fronckowiak a Veteran of the US Army from 1966-1968. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.