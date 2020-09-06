FRONCKOWIAK - Stanley J. Jr.
Of East Amherst, NY September 4, 2020, age 73. Beloved husband of Diane Ruminski and the late Maryann (nee Padalino); dear father of Robert A. Fronckowiak, Christina (Marty) Nowak and Gino Marino; brother of Carol (Rob) Jordan and the late Francis Fronckowiak. Friends may call Monday 4-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 AM in St. Timothy's Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda. Entombment with military honors will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Mr. Fronckowiak a Veteran of the US Army from 1966-1968. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.