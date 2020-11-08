Menu
Stanley J. LABENSKI
LABENSKI - Stanley J.
November 6, 2020; beloved husband of the late Helen A. (nee Walczak) Labenski; devoted father of Cathleen (Donald) Sennett and Ronald (Carol) Labenski; loving grandfather of Andrew (Sarah), Matthew (Amy), Glen (Emily), and Jeremy (Ellen); adored great-grandfather of Connor, Evelyn, Zoey, Elizabeth and Violet; predeceased by 7 siblings; cherished companion of the late Millie Kellerman; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.). If so desired, memorials may be made in Mr. Labenski's memory to a charity of one's choice. Mr. Labenski was a United States Army Veteran. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
