LENGIEZA - Stanley J.

Age 99, of Cheektowaga, New York, passed away October 11, 2020. He was born March 26, 1921 in Chicopee, Massachusetts to Andrew and Emilia (Godek) Lengieza. After vocational school, he found employment at American Optical in Buffalo, but soon began working for H&R Tool and Die, where he would work as a tool and die maker for over 45 years. Stanley served in WWII in the Army Air Force 352nd Fighter Group of the 8th Air Force, stationed in Bodney, England, which supported the D Day Invasion. Later, he was stationed at Asch Airfield, Belgium, where, on January 1, 1945, he witnessed the battle of Y29. On July 2, 1949, he married Dorothy June (Loth) and they lived happily together until she passed away at age 62 in 1990. In later life he had a partner Flora Davis, who passed away in 2016. Besides his parents, Stanley was proceeded in death by three brothers, Walter (Lottie) Lengieza, Michael (Sophia) Lengieza, Frank (Florence) Lengieza, four sisters, Helen (John) Redin, Stella (Harry) Weatherwax, Frances (Chester) Roskuski, Salome (Francis) Sitek, three nieces Jeanne (Richard) Wall, Carol (Alfred) Alves, Marianne (Joseph) Maciejewski, brother-in-law Edwin (Linda) Loth, and other relatives. Stanley is survived by his son, Kenneth (Donna) Lengieza of Marion, Ohio, grandson Joseph (Gretchen) Lengieza, of Erie, Pennsylvania, granddaughter Katherine (Eric) Gross and two great-grandsons Clark and Miles Gross of Austin, Texas, and over a dozen nieces and nephews, many of whom regularly kept in touch with him. Stanley was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Buffalo, where he served for many years as a deacon and helped his wife Dorothy in Sunday School. He was a Scout Master of Pine Hill Troop 115, a member of the Leonard Post VFW, George Lamm American Legion Post, and the Buffalo Revolver and Riffle Club. He and Dorothy also enjoyed planting flowers and other plants. Due to COVID 19 there will only be a private graveside service at this time. Condolences may be expressed on the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, Cheektowaga, New York webpage. Contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo, 1 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY, 14201 or to the Flagship Niagara League, 150 E Front Street, Suite 100, Erie, PA 16507 in memory of Stanley J. Lengieza.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 15, 2020.