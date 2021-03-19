KOPEC - Stanley P.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on March 18, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary Clare (nee Hassel) Kopec; loving son of the late Joseph and Anne Kopec; dear brother of the late Mary (late Matthew) Pankiewicz, late Josephine (late Edward) Zakrzewski, late Anna (late Stanley) Sobus, late Joseph (late Florence) Kopec, late Bronislaus (late Dorothy) Kopec, and late Walter (late Shirley) Kopec; cherished uncle of Lawrence (Lynn McGee) Kopec, Karen (Joseph) Osuch, Joseph (Marcia) Kopec, Robert Kopec, Victor (Robin) Bochacki, Scott (Heather) Bochacki, and the late Michael Bochacki; also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday, March 21st, from 2:00-6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday morning, March 22nd, in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road, Orchard Park at 10:00 o'clock. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Mr. Kopec was a US Army Veteran and a member of AMVETS West Seneca Post # 8113. He was involved with the National Ski Patrol for 50 years as well as the Lederhosen Ski Club for 54 years. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2021.