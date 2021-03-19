Menu
Stanley P. KOPEC
KOPEC - Stanley P.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on March 18, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary Clare (nee Hassel) Kopec; loving son of the late Joseph and Anne Kopec; dear brother of the late Mary (late Matthew) Pankiewicz, late Josephine (late Edward) Zakrzewski, late Anna (late Stanley) Sobus, late Joseph (late Florence) Kopec, late Bronislaus (late Dorothy) Kopec, and late Walter (late Shirley) Kopec; cherished uncle of Lawrence (Lynn McGee) Kopec, Karen (Joseph) Osuch, Joseph (Marcia) Kopec, Robert Kopec, Victor (Robin) Bochacki, Scott (Heather) Bochacki, and the late Michael Bochacki; also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday, March 21st, from 2:00-6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday morning, March 22nd, in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road, Orchard Park at 10:00 o'clock. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Mr. Kopec was a US Army Veteran and a member of AMVETS West Seneca Post # 8113. He was involved with the National Ski Patrol for 50 years as well as the Lederhosen Ski Club for 54 years. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering Stan from our Class of 1964! Until we meet again; God bless you & hold you close!
Mary Frances Smith
March 20, 2021
Stan is going to be a missed neighbor. He was a great man, with awesome stories. He will be in our hearts and thoughts forever. Our deepest sympathy to all of his family. We will miss him.
Sandy and Kenny
March 19, 2021
