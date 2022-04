DEAR LOTTIE AND FAMILY THIS IS JOANNE I LIVED UPSTAIRS ON ROSSLER WITH THEN MY DAUGHTER JENNIFER AND EX HUSBAND IAM VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS OF YOUR HUSBAND STAN,AND A WONDERFUL MAN,LOVING HUSBAND,FATHER,GRANDFATHER,UNCLE,BROTHER AND IN LAW,FRIEND, STAN ALWAYS HAD A SMILE ON HIS FACE AND CARING HEART OF GOLD MAN WE WILL MISS STAN AND SEND OUR LOVE,PRAYERS,THOUGHTS TO YOUR FAMILIES,LOTTIE YOU ARE VERY SPECIAL AND LOVED AND I FEEL STAN WILL FOREVER BE AT YOUR SIDE AS AN ANGEL LOOKING DOWN ON HIS FAMILY PLEASE KNOW WE ARE HERE FOR YOU LOVE AND BLESSINGS,GOOD HEALTH XOXOXOXOXOXO

Joanne &Mark SCHERMERHORN Friend December 29, 2021