URBANIAK - Stanley S. "Sonny"

Passed away peacefully October 31, 2020; beloved brother of the late Alice (late Charles) Jozwiak and Donna (late David) Sierk; he was predeceased by his parents Stanley Urbaniak and Pearl (Mielcarek) Urbaniak. He attended The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina and served in the United States Army. He worked as a civil engineer for the City of Rochester, Department of Street Lighting. He was a long-time parishioner and volunteer at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church and a long-time member of the Third Warders Social Club. He enjoyed his Canadian fishing trips, reading crossword puzzles, playing Euchre and the company of his loving family and loving extended family, neighbors, and friends; a special thank you to his caregivers. He is survived by his nieces: Dr. Connie Jozwiak Shields, Gloria (Dr. Dennis) Ogiela, Suzanne (Kevin) Meyers, Lisa (Nicholas) Tagliarino, Marianne (Robert) Mortillaro, 11 great nieces and nephews, two great-great nieces and beloved little dog and constant companion, Muffy; Donations may be made in Stanley's memory to Niagara Hospice and SPCA Niagara or Erie Counties; a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date; arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.