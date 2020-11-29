Stoj - Stanley T.
Of Hamburg, NY, November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Cochran) Stoj; loving father of Christopher (Renee) Stoj; cherished grandpa of Jackson Stoj; dearest son of the late Stanley and Stella Stoj; dear brother of Rose Ann Stoj and William (Betty) Stoj; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Stoj was an Army Veteran and retired from Bethlehem Steel and Duke University. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.