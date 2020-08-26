Menu
Of West Seneca, NY, August 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lillian A. (nee Ayers); dearest father of Linda (Les) Gorog, Daniel (Susan) Witczak, Donna (James) Shine, Edward Witczak, Nanette (Kevin) Taylor, Aimee (Paul) Chevier, and the late James (Randi) and Robin Renee Witczak; loving BOOMPA of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother of Dorothy Rieman, Margaret Tokarczyk and predeceased by other brothers and sisters. Family present Friday, 2-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said Saturday morning, at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass Of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
28
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY 14224
Aug
29
Prayer Service
9:45a.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY 14224
Aug
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
What a Great Man of Worth! Known Mr. Witczak since I was 12, friends with Linda. Even my Dad and his brothers were childhood friends with the Witczak boys in Kaiser town..Good memories. So glad my Dad and Stanley were able to get together once again for laughs and rememberance.
Shirley Valent
August 26, 2020