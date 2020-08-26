Menu
Stanley T. WITZCAK
WITZCAK - Stanley T.
Of West Seneca, NY, August 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lillian A. (nee Ayers); dearest father of Linda (Les) Gorog, Daniel (Susan) Witzcak, Donna (James) Shine, Edward Witzcak, Nanette (Kevin) Taylor, Aimee (Paul) Chevier, and the late James (Randi) and Robin Renee Witzcak; loving BOOMPA of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother of Dorothy Rieman, Margaret Tokarczyk and predeceased by other brothers and sisters. Family present Friday, 2-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said Saturday morning, at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass Of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.
