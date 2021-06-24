Menu
Stanley C. ZAK
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
ZAK - Stanley C.
June 22, 2021 of South Buffalo, NY; former spouse of Lois Wilson; dear father of Scott Stanley (Sandra Rose-Zak) Zak; loving grandfather of Kathryn and Miranda Zak; brother of Dorothy (late Stanley) Zmuda, Matthew Zak and the late Donald, Frank and Robert Michael. Funeral Services Saturday at 10:45 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.) and at Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site) at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present Friday 3-8 PM. Stanley was involved in various South Buffalo sports groups and Holy Family Parish for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Police Athletic League Youth Sports. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
NY
Jun
26
Funeral service
10:45a.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site)
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere sympathies to our family on the passing of cousin Stan.
Robert and Carolyn Szczepanski
Family
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear! Stan was a great man.
Paulette Hayes
Friend
June 25, 2021
Rest in Peace Stan... you were a great man, loyal friend, and lots of fun to be around... you will be missed
David Oake
June 25, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your family and friends. He was a man who always one of the truly nice people I have met. Shine on! Stan I know you are now coaching 3rd base in the great softball game in heaven. I met you about 25 years ago and am honored to say I considered you a friend. Rest In Peace, my friend
Rick Smardz
Friend
June 24, 2021
To his family sorry for your loss....grew up next store to Stan my whole life so its like losing a relative, him and my dad were very close especially years ago and hunged out weekly having fun times...this was a shock to hear for sure. Rip Stan gone never forgotten
CHRISTINA PAULINI
June 24, 2021
