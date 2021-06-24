ZAK - Stanley C.
June 22, 2021 of South Buffalo, NY; former spouse of Lois Wilson; dear father of Scott Stanley (Sandra Rose-Zak) Zak; loving grandfather of Kathryn and Miranda Zak; brother of Dorothy (late Stanley) Zmuda, Matthew Zak and the late Donald, Frank and Robert Michael. Funeral Services Saturday at 10:45 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca 825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.) and at Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site) at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present Friday 3-8 PM. Stanley was involved in various South Buffalo sports groups and Holy Family Parish for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Police Athletic League Youth Sports. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.