Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stanley A. ZMUDA
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
ZMUDA - Stanley A.
March 25, 2021 of Lancaster, NY; beloved husband of 68 years to Dorothy A. (nee Zak); passed away peacefully in the home of his daughter Debbie; son of the late Francis and Louise (Skibicki) Zmuda; brother of the late Frances (late Zigmund) Wrzochul and the late Irene (late Charles) Burns; also survived and predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY 14059 at 9:00 AM. Stanley's infectious, loving smile will be remembered by all who knew him. Stan was a Seaman 1st Class in the Navy and a member of the Adam Plewacki Post #799 of the American Legion and he also belonged to St. Gabriel's Holy Name Society. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Interment in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster, NY. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST and LESLIE FUNERAL HOME 825-5205. Please share condolences online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's RC Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sad to hear of his passing. He was such a good guy. I will always remember the friendly conversations we had at the back fence. Sorry for your loss.
George Byrns
March 28, 2021
Dorothy and Debbie.Marcy and I are sorry to hear of your loss.Stan was a great guy with whom I shared many memorable moments with.Bills games ,trips to Pittsburg for baseball games were always fun.Our prayers and thoughts are with both of you through these difficult times.
Tom and Marcy Buczkowski
Family
March 28, 2021
Debbie ...My deepest sympathies to and your Mom.
linda Moretta
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results