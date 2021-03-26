ZMUDA - Stanley A.
March 25, 2021 of Lancaster, NY; beloved husband of 68 years to Dorothy A. (nee Zak); passed away peacefully in the home of his daughter Debbie; son of the late Francis and Louise (Skibicki) Zmuda; brother of the late Frances (late Zigmund) Wrzochul and the late Irene (late Charles) Burns; also survived and predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY 14059 at 9:00 AM. Stanley's infectious, loving smile will be remembered by all who knew him. Stan was a Seaman 1st Class in the Navy and a member of the Adam Plewacki Post #799 of the American Legion and he also belonged to St. Gabriel's Holy Name Society. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Interment in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Lancaster, NY. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST and LESLIE FUNERAL HOME 825-5205. Please share condolences online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021.