SZARZEC - Stefania
(nee Przybyl)
September 21, 2021. Loving sister of Maria (Chris) Jarnot; dear aunt of Melissa (Tom) Weber; great-aunt of Aria and Ania Weber; also survived by many family and friends in Poland; predeceased by family in Poland. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Stefania's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Friday, from 5-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will take place at 7:30 PM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.