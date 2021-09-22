Menu
Stefania SZARZEC
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
SZARZEC - Stefania
(nee Przybyl)
September 21, 2021. Loving sister of Maria (Chris) Jarnot; dear aunt of Melissa (Tom) Weber; great-aunt of Aria and Ania Weber; also survived by many family and friends in Poland; predeceased by family in Poland. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Stefania's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem), Friday, from 5-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will take place at 7:30 PM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
24
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory you will surely be missed. Good friend with a kind heart ❤
Milly Pratcher
Friend
September 24, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
GENO TYBOR
Friend
September 23, 2021
Your sister will never really leave you. She will be with you every day, watching over and keeping you safe. Our sincerest sympathy for your loss
Beatrice & Jacek Putowski
September 22, 2021
