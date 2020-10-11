BERNHARD - Stella Ann
Kingsley (nee Hojnacki)
Age 89, of Buffalo, NY, passed away on October 1, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was born in Eden, NY, to the late John and Rose Hojnacki. She grew up on a farm in Angola, NY. Later married Edward Bernhard and raised a family in Buffalo, NY. During this time, she was a devoted mother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and making homemade jam from her raspberry patch. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings at the cabin, spending time swimming and enjoying nature. In her 40's, Stella worked as an Insurance Sales Agent for Canada Life, excelled in her field, being one of the first woman to earn equal pay. She was written up in the newspaper and was interviewed on a local TV show. In her late 70s, she had a second marriage to a friend from high school after reconnecting at their high school reunion. She then settled on a farm in Swansboro, NC. She could often be found out in the gazebo, enjoying a glass of Taylor Port wine, with her beloved dog Lucky. Stella's favorite saying was, "thank you Jesus," she was always so grateful for everything she had. She often quoted her mother, an immigrant from Poland, to remind us all, "just be glad you were born in this country." She lived life on her own terms, independent and unafraid. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald Kingsley; and her siblings, Hank, Ed, Genevieve and Josephine. Surviving are her sister Lottie Jackson; and her loving children, Mark Bernhard, Colleen Bernhard, Barbara Marino and Lois Westphal; her cherished grandchildren, Laura, Leanne, Collin, Serena, Piera, Dominic, Lucas, and Carley; and her great-granddaughter due in February. A memorial service will be held at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Williamsville, NY, on Thursday, October 22nd, at 9:30 AM. Live stream available at www.ssppchurch.com
. Burial of cremated remains will follow at 2 PM in Holy Cross Cemetery, Angola, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to benefit Meals on Wheels may be sent in Stella's' memory to White Oak Ecumenical Outreach, PO Box 597, Swansboro, NC 28584. Please visit Stella's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.