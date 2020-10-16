CHIODO - Stella
(nee Cardamone)
October 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Natale; loving mother of William (Kim) Chiodo, Roseann (Paul) Boswell, and Michelle (Jack) Logan; cherished nonna of Joseph, Annalise, Natalie Chiodo, Cara and Jack Boswell; dear sister of Maria (Tony) Insinna, Josephine (Tony) DeFazio, Gina (Sam) Giammusso, and the late Francesca (Franco) Marotta; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Private services will be held followed by entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
