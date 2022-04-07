KOCIECKI - Stella B.(nee Twaragowski)Of Kenmore, NY, peacefully went home to Jesus on April 4, 2022, at age 95. Beloved wife of 73 years to the late Stanley E. Kociecki; dearest mother of Robert, John (Bonny) and Linda (David) Smith; dear grandmother of Eric, Maggie, Peter, Daniel, Aaron, Nathan, Anna, and nine great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Mary Pepe, Ted, and Joe Twaragowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Stella was a talented homemaker who enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, growing roses, and most of all being with her family. She was an award-winning sales clerk at the L.L. Berger clothing store for 28 years. Family and friends will be received Friday, April 8, from 4-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue (near Sheridan Drive), where a Christian Service will be held on Saturday, April 9, at 10 AM, to be followed by burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Polish Cadets of Buffalo, Inc., 927 Grant Street, Buffalo, NY 14207. Please share your memories and condolences at