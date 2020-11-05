OCHAL - Stella "Bunny"
Of Kenmore, NY, died on October 31, 2020. Beloved sister of Katherine Ochal, Peter Ochal (Marie), Thomas Ochal and brother-in-law Frederick Krawczyk; special aunt to Emeri Krawczyk (Greg Mellerski), Heather Eberts, Tracy Krawczyk Schiedel (Jared), Peter Ochal Jr. (Jennifer), Kimberly Smith, Kendra Ochal and Denise (David) Cesino; special great-aunt to Emma and Sawyer Schiedel and Reagan and Lauren Smith; also survived by several beloved cousins including Patricia Kline, Leona Tanski, Nancy Vernale Brand, Cindy Martin, and Barbara Sobczak; also survived by her lifelong best friend, Barbara Naos of Baltimore, Maryland. Bunny was preceded in death by her mother and father, Regina and Joseph Frank Ochal of North Java, NY. Bunny graduated as a registered nurse from the Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in September of 1961. She became Registered Professional Nurse in January 1962 when she began her lifelong journey of caring for others. Throughout her career she worked as a staff RN for the medical/surgical intensive care unit, an associate coordinator of the critical care unit, a pulmonary hypertension coordinator and a heart/lung transplant coordinator at Buffalo General Hospital/Kaleida Health. She also worked as a case manager for Definity Health Care/United Health Care before retiring. Bunny's caring did not stop with her career. Like her interest in gardening, she nurtured her relationships with friends and family throughout her life. Every person was made to feel special by way of a unique a birthday card, brief note or sympathy card she chose with care. An avid reader, Bunny would also always send those near and dear to her some newspaper/magazine clipping that she thought they would like or be interested in. She singlehandedly kept the United States Post Office in business with the stamps she purchased over her lifetime. Bunny was also famous for her random phone call on a Tuesday, just to check in and see what was new in your life. Causes that were meaningful to her, like public radio and local cultural organizations, were also beneficiaries of her generosity. Bunny will be not only missed for her famous July fourth baked beans and her bad sense of direction, but also her huge heart that couldn't do enough for the people in her life. She will be missed by the many whose lives she touched in ways both big and small. Due to COVID, a graveside service will be held at the Quaker Settlement Cemetery on Quakertown Road Warsaw/ Orangeville, 11 AM Saturday, November 7th 2020. WEEKS FUNERAL HOME, 123 N. Main Street has arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bunny's name to the Kenmore Fire Department, WBFO/NPR Buffalo, the National Arbor Day Foundation, the Buffalo Zoo, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the Burchfield Penney Art Gallery or the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. To offer condolences, please visit www.weeksfuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.