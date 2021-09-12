Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stella SONGIN
FUNERAL HOME
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY
SONGIN - Stella
(nee Michalski )
September 11, 2021, at age 99. Beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Songin; loving mother of Michael J. (Nora Sullivan), LTC(r) Joseph S. (Mary), Kathryn M. (Ned) Danehy and the late Ann Mary and Joan C. (Charles) Goehrig; devoted grandmother of (16) grandchildren and (13) great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Henry (Florence) Michalski, Edward (Jane) Michalski and Ellen Traver; sister-in-law of Marcia (late Peter) Songin; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. There are no prior visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Tuesday at 10AM. Please assemble at Church. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Stella was a lifelong active member of Assumption Church and a recipient of the St. Joseph the worker award, former employee of Canisius College and a 30 year volunteer at Sisters Hospital. Donations in Stella's memory may be made to Assumption Church Preservation Fund, Brothers of Mercy Sacred Heart Home, or Hospice Buffalo. Our family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude to the entire staff at Sacred Heart Home for their wonderful care. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Assumption Church
435 Amherst St., NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kolano Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Michael, My condolences to you and your family. Alan Kaufman
alan Kaufman
September 20, 2021
You will truly be missed. Loved by so many. It was wonderful knowing you.
Deb-Sacred Heart Home
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results