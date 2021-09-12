SONGIN - Stella
(nee Michalski )
September 11, 2021, at age 99. Beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Songin; loving mother of Michael J. (Nora Sullivan), LTC(r) Joseph S. (Mary), Kathryn M. (Ned) Danehy and the late Ann Mary and Joan C. (Charles) Goehrig; devoted grandmother of (16) grandchildren and (13) great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Henry (Florence) Michalski, Edward (Jane) Michalski and Ellen Traver; sister-in-law of Marcia (late Peter) Songin; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. There are no prior visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Tuesday at 10AM. Please assemble at Church. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Stella was a lifelong active member of Assumption Church and a recipient of the St. Joseph the worker award, former employee of Canisius College and a 30 year volunteer at Sisters Hospital. Donations in Stella's memory may be made to Assumption Church Preservation Fund, Brothers of Mercy Sacred Heart Home, or Hospice Buffalo. Our family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude to the entire staff at Sacred Heart Home for their wonderful care. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.