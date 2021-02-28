HEIDER - Stephan Moore
Of Amherst, entered into rest on February 24, 2021 at age 80. Beloved husband of 37 years to Arvela (nee Rick) Heider; loving son of the late Fritz and Grace (nee Moore) Heider; dear brother of Karl (Malie) Heider and the late John Frederick Heider; cherished uncle of Dove Heider, Mary Winn Heider, John Bruton Heider and Paul Moore Heider. If desired, contributions in Steve's memory may be made to the Antique Wireless Association, PO Box 421, Bloomfield, New York 14469 or online at www.antiquewireless.org
