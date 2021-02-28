Menu
Stephan Moore HEIDER
HEIDER - Stephan Moore
Of Amherst, entered into rest on February 24, 2021 at age 80. Beloved husband of 37 years to Arvela (nee Rick) Heider; loving son of the late Fritz and Grace (nee Moore) Heider; dear brother of Karl (Malie) Heider and the late John Frederick Heider; cherished uncle of Dove Heider, Mary Winn Heider, John Bruton Heider and Paul Moore Heider. If desired, contributions in Steve's memory may be made to the Antique Wireless Association, PO Box 421, Bloomfield, New York 14469 or online at www.antiquewireless.org. Arrangements by DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
We were so sorry to hear about Steve´s passing. He and my dad (Gil Brink) were great friends and I grew up knowing Steve. He was a loving, kind and generous person and will be missed. Please know that you are in our thoughts.
Janet and Steve Gorfien
February 28, 2021
