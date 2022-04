MANCZAK - Stephan A.

September 22, 2021. Father of Patrick Manczak; dear brother of Kathleen (Gerald) Sikorski, Kenneth, John, Beverley (late Kenneth) Wojcik and Martin Manczak; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday, 4-7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.