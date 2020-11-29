Menu
November 26, 2020, age 107 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late John "Red" Phillips; dearest mother of Carol (late George) Malesic and Dolores (late Frederic) Brown; cherished nana of five grandchildren, three great-granddaughters and one great-great-grandson; also survived by nieces, nephews and a cousin. Family will be present Monday, November 30, from 2-4 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Ave., at 10 AM (please assemble at Church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family of Stephanie would like to thank everyone at Elderwood at Lancaster for their care, compassion and love while residing there. Affording her safety, comfort and dignity.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
