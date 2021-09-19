KRUGER - Stephanie
(nee Smardek )
September 16, 2021 of West Seneca, NY; wife of the late Edward J. Kruger; dear mother of Edward P. Kruger, Jonathan Scott (Dawn) Kruger and Donald J. (Margie) Kruger; predeceased by four sisters and one brother; grandmother of Mackenzie (Brandon) Kruger and Dalton Kruger; great-grandmother of Harrison and Holden Kruger; step-grandmother of David, Tom, Brian and John Gill; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM, at New Hope United Methodist Church, 2896 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.