Stephanie KRUGER
KRUGER - Stephanie
(nee Smardek )
September 16, 2021 of West Seneca, NY; wife of the late Edward J. Kruger; dear mother of Edward P. Kruger, Jonathan Scott (Dawn) Kruger and Donald J. (Margie) Kruger; predeceased by four sisters and one brother; grandmother of Mackenzie (Brandon) Kruger and Dalton Kruger; great-grandmother of Harrison and Holden Kruger; step-grandmother of David, Tom, Brian and John Gill; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM, at New Hope United Methodist Church, 2896 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
New Hope United Methodist Church
2896 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY
Ed, Scott and Don. You are in my thoughts and prayers. So sorry for your loss
Tracey Kirchmeyer
September 22, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Tracey Kirchmeyer
Friend
September 22, 2021
